Mexican photojournalist Pablo Salazar poses with his photographs after an interview with EFE on Aug. 17, 2018, during which he said that he took photos of a ruddy ground dove living in a shoe and a bird's nest made of human hair as part of a project that portrays the spirit of survival among birds in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

A ruddy ground dove living in a shoe or a nest made of human hair are some of the pictures taken by photojournalist Pablo Salazar in Mexico City, as part of a project that portrays the spirit of survival among birds in this megalopolis.

"My work as a photojournalist is to show what birds are doing here to adapt to all these sudden changes in the city," Salazar, who has worked 25 years in this profession, told EFE.