File image shows a Pablo Picasso portrait titled "Olga Khokhlova in the mantilla", (1917.) Malaga's Picasso museum announced on Oct 31, 2018 a forthcoming traveling exhibition in 2019 devoted to Olga Picasso (née Khokhlova) a Russian ballerina who became Picasso's first wife. The exhibition has already visited Paris and will open next month in Moscow. EFE/EPA (FILE)

Undated file image of the Picasso Museum in Malaga, (Spain.) The museum announced on Oct 31, 2018 Picasso Museum in the southern Spanish city of Malaga announced on Wednesday a forthcoming traveling exhibition devoted to Olga Picasso (née Khokhlova) a Russian ballerina who became Picasso's first wife. The exhibition has already visited Paris and will open next month in Moscow. EFE/EPA (FILE)

The Picasso Museum in the southern Spanish city of Malaga announced on Wednesday a forthcoming traveling exhibition devoted to a Russian ballerina who became Picasso's first wife that has already visited Paris and will open next month in Moscow.

The exhibition explores the relationship between the Malaga-born artist and his first wife, Russian dancer Olga Picasso (née Khokhlova) seeking to put into a personal context the creative process behind some of Picasso's major works.