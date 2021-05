EFE By Helen Cook. New York City, US 14 May 2021

Art handlers pose with 'Femme Assise Près d’une Fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)' by Pablo Picasso (L) at a media preview at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, 22 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

A photograph provided by Christie's showing the work "Femme assise près d" une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)" by Pablo Picasso that sold for $103.4 million in New York, May 13, 2021. EFE / Christie's / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A Pablo Picasso portrait of his lover became the star of Christie's 20th Century Art auction held Thursday in New York, where a nearly 20-minute battle between two bidders raised the sale price of the work to $103.4 million.

The bidding for "Femme Assise Près d’une Fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse),” a large, vibrantly colored portrait of Picasso's muse and lover Marie-Thérèse Walter, came close to doubling the estimated price tag of $55 million estimated by experts at the auction house.