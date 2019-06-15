Visitors look at artwork titled 'Portrait of Marie Therese' displayed in the exhibition 'Picasso - Birth of a Genius' at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing, China, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

"I became a painter and wound up as Picasso," the 20th-century genius famously said, a quote that has served as a springboard for a retrospective of the Spanish artist at a Beijing gallery, organizers told Efe Saturday.

"Picasso-Birth of a Genius," brings together 103 artworks (34 canvasses, 14 sculptures, 55 works on paper) at Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) to explore the first three decades of the Picasso's (1881-1973) practice, considered essential in order to truly understand the foundations of his work.