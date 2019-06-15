"I became a painter and wound up as Picasso," the 20th-century genius famously said, a quote that has served as a springboard for a retrospective of the Spanish artist at a Beijing gallery, organizers told Efe Saturday.
"Picasso-Birth of a Genius," brings together 103 artworks (34 canvasses, 14 sculptures, 55 works on paper) at Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) to explore the first three decades of the Picasso's (1881-1973) practice, considered essential in order to truly understand the foundations of his work.