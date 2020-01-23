Photo taken Jan. 17, 2020, showing illustrator Raul Pardo during an interview with EFE at the offices of the Pictoline news Web site in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

There is a way to explain the crisis between the United States and Iran, the repercussions of climate change or the Oscar nominations without overloading the reader with too much text. That is what Pictoline has found, a successful Mexican media outlet that delivers the news via colorful illustrations and comic strips.

But Pictoline is much more than entertaining drawings. Behind these viral vignettes is an engine room located in several offices in an old building in Mexico's old and fashionable Roma district, where there is no time for resting and relaxing.