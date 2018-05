Pilgrims take part in the Marche Sainte-Rolende procession in Gerpinnes, Belgium, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Thousands of people clad in antique French military uniforms marched Monday through the streets of Belgian villages to commemorate the saints they are dedicated to, as captured by an epa photojournalist.

The largest of the processions in the southern Entre-Sambre-et-Meuse region is held in the municipality of Gerpinnes, where a procession in honor of Saint Rolende saw more than 3,000 people marching through seven villages while wearing Napoleonic uniforms.