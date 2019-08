Siblings Lucia and Joaquin Galan - Pimpinela - pose for a photo during an interview with Efe in Buenos Aires on Monday, Aug. 26. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

On a day 35 years ago, the father of siblings Lucia and Joaquin Galan shepherded all his neighbors to the only television-equipped bar in La Bustariega, Spain, to watch the first broadcast performance of Pimpinela, now set to receive a Latin Grammy for Lifetime Achievement.

"An award for a disc, for a work, is very fine," Joaquin, 66, said in an interview with Efe in Buenos Aires.