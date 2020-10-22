The "Catrina," one of the most iconic symbols in Mexican culture, has merged with another tradition - piñatas - in a clever reinvention that seeks to revamp the Day of the Dead celebration to current circumstances.
Catrinas and piñatas merge to maintain tradition
Photo taken at the Alegria piñata workshop in Acapulco, Mexico, on Oct. 17, 2020, show some of the piñatas and other items turned out by workers there for the Day of the Dead celebration. EFE/ David Guzman
Photo taken at the Alegria piñata workshop in Acapulco, Mexico, on Oct. 17, 2020, show some of the piñatas and other items turned out by workers there for the Day of the Dead celebration. EFE/ David Guzman
Photo taken at the Alegria piñata workshop in Acapulco, Mexico, on Oct. 17, 2020, show some of the piñatas and other items turned out by workers there for the Day of the Dead celebration. EFE/ David Guzman
Photo taken at the Alegria piñata workshop in Acapulco, Mexico, on Oct. 17, 2020, show some of the piñatas and other items turned out by workers there for the Day of the Dead celebration. EFE/ David Guzman
Photo taken at the Alegria piñata workshop in Acapulco, Mexico, on Oct. 17, 2020, show some of the piñatas and other items turned out by workers there for the Day of the Dead celebration. EFE/ David Guzman