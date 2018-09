Two women tour the Pioneering Women Artists exhibit at the Nairobi Gallery in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Patricia Martinez

The Pioneering Women Artists exhibition opened on Sunday at the Nairobi Gallery in the Kenyan capital, paying tribute to the work and social commitment of women artists who lived and created works in East Africa.

The exhibition, which runs through Dec. 8, features women who opened doors for subsequent generations of artists in the region and found unprecedented ways to use their craft to provoke social transformation.