An Alinti next to a house in Cerrito La Libertad, east of Lima, Peru, 11 September 2019. EFE/ Paolo Aguilar

Alinti is used to power a light in a house in Cerrito La Libertad, east of Lima, Peru, 11 September 2019. EFE/ Paolo Aguilar

An Alinti is carried to a house in Cerrito La Libertad, east of Lima, Peru, 11 September 2019. EFE/ Paolo Aguilar

A clay pot, a small plant, dozens of microorganisms and nanotechnology have brought hope to three million Peruvians without electricity who rely on kerosene lamps and candles.

The hybrid device, which has been named Alinti, works as an energy source that takes advantage of photosynthesis from the plant, microorganisms inside it, small plates and cooling that allows it to accumulate enough energy to light LED bulbs for up to 12 hours and charge two mobile phones.