The 7mm revolver that allegedly killed Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh to be sold at auction in Paris, France, Jun 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Julien De Rosa

The pistol that allegedly killed Vincent Van Gogh is on show ahead of its sale on Wednesday and has revived the dispute as to who actually pulled the trigger?

The weapon, a Lefaucheux revolver, was found in 1960 by a farmer in the field where Van Gogh allegedly fatally shot himself in the chest and the Drouot auction house in Paris (France) is expecting the morbid object to sell for anywhere between €40,000-60,000.