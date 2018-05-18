The fields of Techaluta, a town in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, are home to the pitaya, an exotic fruit the harvest of which has become a tradition for hundreds of local families.

Pitayas grow on century-old cacti - whose arms can reach a length of up to five meters (16.4 feet) - throughout the region's open fields or in the garden plots of the town's oldest houses, where family and neighbors help with cutting and peeling the prickly fruit, Ricardo Navarro, a consulting engineer working with producers, told EFE.