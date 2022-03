A 10 March 2022 photo of plastic waste that has been baled for recycling in Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/Raul Martinez

Two surfing classes for the price of one and a 20 percent discount on haircuts are just two of the benefits offered by the Plasticoin initiative, a Uruguayan circular economy project that leverages cryptocurrency in a bid to encourage recycling and clean up the nation's beaches.

The project, launched in 2020, allows people to obtain real economic value in exchange for the plastic waste they collect.