A photo provided by Teatro Vista that shows actress Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel in a scene from the musical "La Havana Madrid" during its world premier in 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. EPA-EFE/Joel Maisonet/Teatro Vista

A photo provided by Teatro Vista of actors Mike Oquendo (left) and Marvin Quijada in a scene from the musical "La Havana Madrid" during its world premier in 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. EPA-EFE/Joel Maisonet/Teatro Vista

The tumultuous race relations and fertile blues and rock scene of 1960s Chicago's black and white communities are well documented in popular culture.

But during that same time period, world-renowned Hispanic artists like Celia Cruz, Pedro Vargas and Cheo Feliciano were entertaining crowds at the trendy La Havana Madrid nightclub in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.