A file photo shows Fidel Castro (C) as he celebrates the victory of Cuban Revolutionary Movement over Fulgencio Batista's regime in Havana, Cuba. Jan. 8, 1957. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Hugh Hefner (C) poses on the red carpet with girlfriends Karissa Shannon (L) and Crystal Harris at the screening of the documentary film Hugh Hefner: Playboy, Activist and Rebel at the 34th annual Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto Canada on Sept. 12, 2009. EPA/WARREN TODA

Although he considered pornography a capitalist vice, Fidel Castro had in Playboy, the most infamous female nude magazine in the world, an unusual ally to propagate his ideas and secure support for the Cuban Revolution.

In his book "Fidel Castro, Comandante Playboy, Sex, Revolution and the Cold War," to be released Saturday in Miami by Cuban writer and journalist Carlos Alberto Montaner, Cuban essayist Abel Sierra Madero explains the connection between Hugh Hefner's raunchy empire and the leader of the Cuban Revolution.