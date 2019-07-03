Although he considered pornography a capitalist vice, Fidel Castro had in Playboy, the most infamous female nude magazine in the world, an unusual ally to propagate his ideas and secure support for the Cuban Revolution.
In his book "Fidel Castro, Comandante Playboy, Sex, Revolution and the Cold War," to be released Saturday in Miami by Cuban writer and journalist Carlos Alberto Montaner, Cuban essayist Abel Sierra Madero explains the connection between Hugh Hefner's raunchy empire and the leader of the Cuban Revolution.