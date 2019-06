Gloria Medina, 81 years old, speaks during an interview in the village of Plazuela, Ecuador, June 3, 2019 (issued 06 June 2019). EPA/JOSE JACOME ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Lucrecia Medina, 84 years old, speaks during an interview in the village of Plazuela, Ecuador, June 3, 2019 (issued 06 June 2019). EPA/JOSE JACOME ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Sarita Torres poses with her daily harvest of 'sambos' (pumpkins) to take out the seeds that she sells in the market of Pillaro, during an interview in the village of Plazuela, Ecuador, June 3, 2019 (issued 06 June 2019). EPA/JOSE JACOME ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The eight elderly widows who are the last remaining inhabitants of this Andean hamlet bounded by rivers say they will spend the rest of their days in Plazuela.

Self-reliant and joyful women who have endured the ravages of time, they are proud to have participated in a film about their lives, "Cuando ellos se fueron" ("When they left") - the "they" being their late husbands.