General view of the sale of poinsettias in a market in Xochimilco, Mexico, near Mexico City, on Dec. 5, 2020. The so-called Christmas Eve Flower is the most popular bloom in Mexico over the Christmas holidays and millions are sold, with virtually every household being able to afford at least one of the cheap and colorful deep red flowers. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

Known in Mexico as the Christmas Eve Flower, poinsettias are still the favored bloom in Mexican homes this holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With a long pre-Hispanic heritage, the deep red petals of the flower are well-known the world over and this year represent the hope of a 2021 with better news.