Light flares are seen at the Monument to the Defenders of Westerplatte during the ceremony marking 79th anniversary of World War II outbreak in Westerplatte, in Gdansk, Poland, Sept. 1, 2016. EPA-EFE/MARCIN GADOMSKI

Polish Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C) lays a wreath at the Monument to the Defenders of Westerplatte during the ceremony marking 79th anniversary of World War II outbreak in Westerplatte, in Gdansk, Poland, Sept. 1, 2016. EPA-EFE/MARCIN GADOMSKI

Light flares are seen at the Monument to the Defenders of Westerplatte during the ceremony marking 79th anniversary of World War II outbreak in Westerplatte, in Gdansk, Poland, Sept. 1, 2016. EPA-EFE/MARCIN GADOMSKI

Poland's Prime Minister joined several high-ranking military officers Saturday to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Westerplatte, a conflict widely considered as the starting gun for World War II when Nazi Germany's naval forces opened fire on Polish fortifications near the port city of Gdansk.

The ceremony took place at the Westerplatte memorial site that honors the Polish soldiers who defended the city, which in the inter-war period was known as the Free City of Danzig, a semi-autonomous status administered by Poland that was annexed during the Nazi invasion.