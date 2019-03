A little polar bear cub and his mother Tonja (L) walk in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2019. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A little polar bear cub and his mother Tonja walk in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2019. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A little polar bear cub plays in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2019. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A little polar bear cub (L) and his mother Tonja walk in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2019. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A little polar bear cub walks in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2019. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A little polar bear cub looks into water next to his mother Tonja (R) in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2019. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A little polar bear cub walks in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2019. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A polar bear cub ventured out into the open for the first time on Friday, giving visitors at a zoo in the capital of Germany their first glimpse of the small animal that has not yet been named.

The young polar bear which was born on Dec. 1 is set to be, from Saturday, able to spend time in the outside part of her enclosure on a daily basis, the Tierpark Berlin animal park said in a statement.