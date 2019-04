A little polar bear cub walks in front of her mother in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A little polar bear cub plays with her mother in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A little polar bear cub plays with a ball in the outdoor enclosure of the Tierpark in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

One of Berlin Zoo's cutest new editions, a fluffy little polar bear, was named Hertha on Tuesday after the city’s football club.

The young cub was seen playing with a blue football and eating frozen snacks in her enclosure, in a series of pictures taken by an epa photojournalist.