Spanish police seized over 5,000 kilograms (5.5 short tons) of cocaine concealed in a shipment of bananas that had been stowed away in an industrial estate on the outskirts of the southern port city of Malaga (Spain,) a force spokesperson said on Oct 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Álvaro Cabrera

Spanish police seized over 5,000 kilograms (5.5 short tons) of cocaine concealed in a shipment of bananas that had been stowed away in an industrial estate on the outskirts of the southern port city of Malaga, a force spokesperson said on Oct 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Álvaro Cabrera

Spanish police have seized more than 5,000 kilograms (5.5 short tons) of cocaine concealed in a shipment of bananas that had been stowed away in an industrial estate on the outskirts of the southern port city of Malaga, the force said Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, this was a major blow to the drug-smuggling mafia located in Spain's popular Costa del Sol on Spain's southern Mediterranean coast.