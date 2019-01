Police officers inspect a car in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Jan 2, 2019. Officers of the State Protection Service (SOP) detained a man after knocking down a policeman and trying to drive his car through security barriers in front of the Presidential Palace, and has been taken to hospital. EFE-EPA/Radek Pietruszka POLAND OUT

Warsaw police reported on Tuesday the arrest of an individual who crashed his vehicle against the main gates of the Polish presidential palace, in the capital's center.

Police spokesperson Mariusz Mrozek said the man had driven the car in the wrong direction up a one-way street, hit a police agent who tried to halt the vehicle and ended up crashing into the steel gates that protect the official residence.