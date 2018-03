A handout photo made available by the Spanish Civil Guard shows a hippopotamus running free on a road in the town of La Garrovilla, Extremadura, Spain, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SPANISH CIVIL GUARD / HANDOUT

Residents in rural southwestern Spain were treated to a peculiar police chase when a hippopotamus broke out from a nearby circus and decided to take a stroll through the outskirts of town, as captured in police photographs released Tuesday.

The one-ton animal escaped on Monday evening and was able to enjoy its newfound freedom near the town of La Garrovilla, in Spain's Extremadura region, for just over an hour before he was ushered back to his circus holding.