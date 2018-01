Photo provided by the Pembroke Pines Police Department on Jan. 21, 2018 showing four officers holding a Burmese python measuring 12.5 ft. (3.8 m) that was captured on a street of Pembroke Pines, a town north of Miami, Florida, USA, Jan. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE/Pembroke Pines Police Department

A Burmese python measuring 12.5 ft. (3.8 m) was captured on a street in a town north of Miami after a resident called to report the unusual citing.

Though officer Joey Cabrera was able to catch the snake without help, it took four officers to hold up the python for the photograph posted on the Twitter account of the Pembroke Pines Police Department.