epa07126365 Police officers surroung environmental activist of 'Ende Gelaende' (end of compound) during the blockade of the rail track of the 'Hambach Bahn' to protest for the preservation of the ancient forest 'Hambacher Forst' near Kerpen, Germany, 28 October 2018. The activists are blocking the lignite mining of the energy company RWE in several places. EPA/JONAS NOLDEN

Police in western Germany were Sunday making efforts to remove environmental activists from railway tracks after they spent the night blocking them over plans to cut down trees in a forest to make way for the expansion of a mine.

"Ende Gëlande" (End the Site), an alliance of climate action groups that called on activists to join protest action that started Saturday, said about 2,000 people were occupying the coal tracks on Sunday.