An undated file photo of a Puerto Rico Police Department officer filling up his patrol car at a gas station. EFE/File

More than 2,500 members of the Puerto Rico Police Department (PRPD) called in sick Monday amid a dispute with management over unpaid overtime racked up in the weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated this US commonwealth in the Caribbean.

The number of officers from Monday's first shift who took sick leave was 2,615, about 10 times more than on a typical day, the PRPD told EFE.