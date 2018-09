Photograph showing emergency personnel outside the Agriculture Department building during an incident involving a woman who was threatening to jump off the building's roof in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Two Puerto Rican police officers succeeded on Wednesday in talking down an employee of the Agriculture Department who was threatening to jump off the building's roof.

Nirma Martinez Alvarez, 52, went up to the roof in the morning, where she remained until police arrived, Lt. Jose Ayala Resto told EFE.