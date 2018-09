Riot police arrive to clear an activists camp at the surface lignite mine (Tagebau), operated by German electric utilities company RWE, in the Hambach Forest in Kerpen-Manheim, Germany, 13 September 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Activists sit in their high seat while riot police clear the camp at the surface lignite mine (Tagebau), operated by German electric utilities company RWE, in the Hambach Forest in Kerpen-Manheim, Germany, 13 September 2018. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Riot police were on Thursday making efforts to remove environmental activists from atop a wooden structure in a forest in western Germany due to what police said were concerns over safety.

The activists were staging an ongoing protest in a bid to thwart plans to clear the forested area in order to make way for a coal mine extension, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.