The Peruvian police located Patricia Aguilar, a young Spanish woman who left her home in Elche, Spain, in January 2017 after the leader of a sect in Peru convinced her to travel to the South American nation, the spokesperson of Aguilar's family, Noelia Bru, told EFE on Thursday.

The young woman, who was 18 when she left Spain, was found on Wednesday in a house in the small town of Satipo, some 600 km (373 mi) west of Lima, located in one of Peru's most dangerous regions, where drug trafficking groups and remnants of the Shining Path terrorist organization are active.