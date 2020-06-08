Police are looking for a crocodile weighing 250 kilograms which was sighted two days ago in the Douro River in central Spain.
Police search for 250 kg crocodile in central Spain
A Nile crocodile warms up in the sun on the clearwater crocodile farm in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 18 June 2009. EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN
Feral animal tracker specialist Fernando Gomez (C) talks to media members to inform on the search of a 250 kilo feral crocodile on the loose at a river in Simancas, Valladolid. EFE/ Nacho Gallego
Feral animal tracker specialist Fernando Gomez (2-R) talks to Spanish Civil Guard officers about the search of a 250 kilo feral crocodile on the loose at a river in Simancas, Valladolid. EFE/ Nacho Gallego
Members of the Civil Guard and Police search for a crocodile in a river in Simancas, Valladolid. EFE/ R.García
Police are looking for a crocodile weighing 250 kilograms which was sighted two days ago in the Douro River in central Spain.