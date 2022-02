A 16 February 2022 photo of speleologist Domingo Abreu during a tour of the Pomier Caves, a system of 55 caves located just north of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. EFE/Orlando Barria

Two indigenous peoples of the island of Hispaniola - the Taino and the Igneri - believed the sun and moon emerged from the Pomier Caves before taking up their positions in the heavens.

Now, centuries later, a draft bill introduced in the Dominican Republic's Congress could lead to that series of 55 caves just north of this southern city - known for the huge store of rock art they contain - being recognized as the "Prehistoric Capital of the Antilles."