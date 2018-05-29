The skeleton of a victim of the eruption that destroyed Pompeii discovered during the most recent excavations carried out on the archaeological site in Pompeii, Italy, May 29, 2018.EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Archaeologists digging in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, which in 79 AD was destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted and spewed hot ash and rubble over the settlement, killing over 1,000 of its inhabitants, have discovered a new skeleton during excavations in Regio V, the site in Italy announced Tuesday.

Archaeologists identified the remains as "the final fugitive," a 35-year-old man with a bad leg who tried to limp away to safety and, in his final moments, turned to look up at the volcano that ultimately killed him.