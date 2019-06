A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men's collection by Japanese designer Masanori Morikawa for Christian Dada during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 June 2019. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A model presents a creation from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Men's collection by Japanese designer Rynshu for Rynshu during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 June 2019. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men's collection French designer Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 June 2019. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Lanvin and Kenzo closed Paris Fashion Week on Sunday with a swimming pool turned into a catwalk and a concert-collection accompanied by singer Solange Knowles.

The morning opened with Lanvin who took his guests to the northeast of Paris, almost on the outskirts, to a sports stadium with an indoor pool in Art Deco style.