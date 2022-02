Garbage trucks are left abandoned at a workshop on 16 February 2022 in Panama City, Panama. EFE/Carlos Lemos

A solid waste managerement worker cleans up a street in the down town Panama City neighbordhood of Calidonia on 16 February 2022. EFE/Carlos Lemos

A photo of garbage accumulating on a street in the downtown Panama City neighborhood of Calidonia on 16 February 2022. EFE/Carlos Lemos

Curundu, a heavily populated slum in Panama's capital, is being swamped by garbage.

Local residents there have spent weeks coping with mountains of trash in the streets that impede the passage of pedestrians, produce foul odors and attract rodents, flies and worms.