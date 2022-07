Puerto Rican (R) singer Ricky Martin performs on stage during the International Song Festival of Vina del Mar in Vina del Mar, Chile, 23 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ALBERTO VALDES

Jwan Yosef (L) and Ricky Martin at the screening of 'Elvis' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Ricky Martin attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2022 held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 26 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER SANCHEZ

Pop star Ricky Martin on Sunday said the restraining order filed against him is based on "completely false" allegations and he will respond to the matter "through the judicial process."

The Puerto Rican singer's remarks come a day after San Juan police confirmed that they were processing the restraining order against him following a complaint made under Law 54, which protects victims of domestic violence.