Faithful wait for Pope Francis arrival at Lobito beach, in the city of Iquique, Chile, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis talked about exploitation and the plight of undocumented migrants during a Mass here Thursday that concluded his visit to Chile.

Speaking to the faithful on a beach in this northern city, the Argentine pontiff noted that in the language of the indigenous Aymara people, Iquique signifies "land of dreams."