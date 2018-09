Pope Francis (C) speaks during a ceremony on the square in front of the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis (L) listens as Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite (L) speaks during a ceremony on the square in front of the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis (L) and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite (R) during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival in Vilnius airport, Lithuania, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis (R) and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite (L) during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival in Vilnius airport, Lithuania, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis arrived Saturday in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on a three-day trip through the Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

An Alitalia plane carrying the pontiff landed in the Lithuanian capital at 11.20 am local time, where President Dalia Grybauskaite, along with government officials and those from the local church awaited him.