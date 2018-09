Faithful gather as they wait for Pope Francis to celebrate Holy Mass at Santakos park in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sep. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Pope Francis spoke about resurgence of totalitarianism and prayed its outbreak may be detected in time, during his speech after a mass in the Lithuanian city of Kaunsas.

The pontiff arrived in Lithuania on Saturday for his trip to the Baltic states, and in his speeches, including in his homily after the mass, he sought to remind people of the tough years under Soviet occupation as well as the period under Nazi invasion.