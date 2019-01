A Swiss Guard in his traditional uniform keeps watch during the Epiphany mass celebrated by Pope Francis (unseen) in the Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City, 06 January 2019. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Pope Francis greets faithful from a window of the Apostolic Palace during his Angelus prayer at Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, on Epiphany Day, 06 January 2019. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Pope Francis (L) greets some faithful during the Epiphany mass in the Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City, 06 January 2019. Others are not identified. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Pope Francis on Sunday called for people to observe the generosity of the Three Wise Men, or Three Kings, and to take a path of humble love as he spoke during a mass celebrating the occasion of Epiphany.

He said people had to embark on an alternative path of humble love in order to find Jesus during the religious ceremony at St Peter’s Basilica.