Pope Francis presides the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession on the Good Friday in front of ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Faithful attend the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession during Good Friday in front of ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Christians ought to express shame for the actions of those who are leaving future generations a world "fractured by divisions and wars," Pope Francis said in his prayer during the Good Friday Via Crucis at the Colosseum in Rome.

The pope invoked Jesus of Nazareth, saying "our gaze upon you is full of shame, repentance and hope."