A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday General Audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI

Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was concerned and saddened by an escalation of violence in the Holy Land and Middle East as he concluded his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

The pontiff advocated moving towards negotiations in order to achieve peace in the region, calling on those involved and members of the international community to renew their determination to succeed through "dialogue, justice and peace."