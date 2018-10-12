Pope Francis I has accepted the resignation of the embattled archbishop of Washington, DC, ending months of speculation about the fate of one of the most powerful officials in the United States Roman Catholic Church, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

The Vatican didn't immediately name a new archbishop of Washington, but a church official familiar with the plan said Cardinal Donald Wuerl would continue to serve on an interim basis until a replacement is appointed.