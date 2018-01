Pope Francis (L) speaks to journalists aboard his flight to Italy at the end of the Apostolic Journey to South America, 22 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard his flight to Italy at the end of the Apostolic Journey to South America, 22 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis took advantage of a press conference aboard his plane on Monday to apologize for any child sexual abuse that involved the Roman Catholic Church and said he would maintain a zero-tolerance approach to abuse committed by its clergy, topics that dogged his recent trip to Chile and Peru.

The pontiff's flight back from South America was punctuated by turbulence that forced him to sit down among journalists at one point.