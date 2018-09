Pope Francis leads his Angelus prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Pope Francis Sunday called on the international community to ensure the safety of civilians in Syria's Idlib province, one of the last opposition-held territories in the conflict-ridden nation, which in recent days was braced for a looming government assault.

The United Nations has also requested international parties involved in the Syrian civil war to do everything to prevent open warfare in Idlib, which is home to some three million people, mainly civilians.