Pope Francis pats a dog during the traditional general audience in St. Peter Square, Vatican, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis kisses a baby during the traditional general audience in St. Peter Square, Vatican, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis greets faithful during the traditional general audience in St. Peter Square, Vatican, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis called on people to refrain from insulting parents or addressing them using blasphemous language during the St Peter's Square general audience in Vatican City on Wednesday.

During his weekly catechesis Pope Francis focused on the ten commandments and spoke about "honoring ones mother and father."