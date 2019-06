Catholic pilgrims stand in the rain while ascending a hill to attend Pope Francis' celebration of Mass at the Marian Shrine in Sumuleu Ciuc, north of Bucharest, Romania, 01 June 2019. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Catholic believers pray during the Mass with Pope Francis at the Marian Sumuleu-Ciuc Shrine in Miercurea-Ciuc, Romania, 01 June 2019. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Catholic pilgrims face heavy rain while climbing the hill to attend Pope Francis' celebration of Mass at the Marian Shrine in Sumuleu Ciuc, north of Bucharest, Romania, 01 June 2019. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Pope Francis on Saturday called on Romanians to strive to transform past and present hard feelings into "new opportunities for fellowship" during a Mass held at an important site in Catholicism for the eastern European country.

On his second day of a trip to Romania, Francis communicated a message of union between the different social and religious identities of the country, which has an Orthodox majority.