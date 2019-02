Faithful wait for Pope Francis to arrive to lead a Holy mass in Zayed Sport City Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 05 February 2019. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

His Holiness Pope Francis (L), head of Catholic Church, arrives to lead a papal mass at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 05 February 2019. EPA/ALI HAIDER

His Holiness Pope Francis (C), head of Catholic Church, leads a papal mass at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 05 February 2019. EPA/ALI HAIDER

Pope Francis, head of Catholic Church, arrives to lead a Pope Francis Papal mass at Zayed Sports City, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Pope Francis talks with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as he attends a farewell ceremony at the Abu Dhabi presidential airport at the end of his three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/VATICAN MEDIA

Pope Francis thanked Emirati authorities Tuesday for their hospitality as his historic visit to the United Arab Emirates came to an end.

Francis arrived Sunday in Abu Dhabi for a three-day trip as the first head of the Catholic Church to set foot on the Arabian Peninsula.