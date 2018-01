Faithfuls greet during the arrival of Pope Francis to lead a mass at Maquehue aiport, near Temuco, Chile, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Representatives of the Mapuche people leave the stage after greeting Pope Francisco (out of frame) during a mass at Maquehue airport, near Temuco, Chile, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Priests bid farewell to Pope Francis at the end of a mass at Maquehue airport, near Temuco, Chile, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for respect for all Indian cultures and the end of violence after arriving at Maquehue airport in the southern Chilean region of Araucania, the land of the Mapuche Indians.

"A culture of mutual recognition cannot be built upon violence and destruction which take human lives," the pontiff said in his homily. "Recognition cannot be demanded by killing the other."