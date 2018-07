The Heads of the Churches and Christian Communities of the Middle East arrive at the Basilica of Saint Nicholas for the meeting with Pope Francis (not pictured) in Bari, southern Italy, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Pope Francis (C) arrives at the Basilica of Saint Nicholas for the meeting with the Heads of the Churches and Christian Communities of the Middle East in Bari, southern Italy, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Pope Francis prays in the crypt of the Basilica of Saint Nicholas during the meeting with the Heads of the Churches and Christian Communities of the Middle East in Bari, southern Italy, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Pope Francis I met with the heads of churches and Christian communities of the Middle East in the southern Italian city of Bari on Saturday for a ceremony of prayer in which he lamented the violence and war that blighted much of the region.

During the act, held at the Basilica of Saint Nicholas, the head of the Catholic Church also denounced those who were silent or even complicit in the conflicts of the region.