Pope Francis waves to the faithful as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peters Square, Vatican City, June 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

The Vatican on Wednesday continued giving the final touches to the St Peter's Square ceremony that, 24 hours from now, will appoint 14 new cardinals in accordance with Pope Francis' desire to reinforce the Holy See's Cardinal College with his stated vision of Universality.

Pope Francis will appoint on Thursday 14 new cardinals, 11 of which are under 80 years old meaning, in the event of a new papal conclave, they will vote the Pope's successor as cardinal electors of the Roman Curia.